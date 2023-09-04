King is doing a ‘good job’, majority of people surveyed tell YouGov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King is doing a ‘good job’, majority of people surveyed tell YouGov

By Press Association
Charles and the royal family are the subject of a new YouGov poll (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles is doing a “good job”, according to a majority of people surveyed for a YouGov poll ahead of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

But when asked if Britain should continue to have a monarchy, or opt for an elected head of state, support for the institution fell as those questioned got younger.

The survey found 80% of the over-65s voiced their approval for the royal family but only 37% of 18-24 year olds did. Some 61% of all age groups questioned said the country should keep the monarchy, 24% wanted an elected head of state and 15% were unsure.

The Braemar Gathering highland games
Charles and Camilla at the the recent Braemar Gathering highland games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The King and Queen will mark the period privately at their Scottish estate.

YouGov polled 2,020 adults in Great Britain during August 26-28 and when the polling firm asked if the “King personally is doing a good or bad job”, 59% of those questioned said he was doing a good job compared with only 17% who say he is doing a bad job.

When asked if they thought the royal family were good value for money, 53% said they were, compared with 34% who said they were not.