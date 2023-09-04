Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece gradually abating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece gradually abating

By Press Association
The fire has devastated the suburb of Stamata, in northern Athens, Greece (AP)
The fire has devastated the suburb of Stamata, in northern Athens, Greece (AP)

A massive wildfire that devastated vast tracts of forest in north-eastern Greece over 17 days is gradually abating, although hundreds of firefighters are still tackling pockets that continue to burn, the fire department said.

Reinforcements were sent over the weekend to the wildfire burning in the Evros region near the border with Turkey, bringing the total number of firefighters to 741, backed by 124 vehicles and two aircraft.

The blaze has been blamed for the deaths of 20 people. All are believed to have been migrants who had recently crossed the border.

The fire, which broke out on August 19 near the north-eastern city of Alexandroupolis and joined with other blazes to form one massive wildfire, had burned more than 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) of land by Sunday, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service, making it the largest single blaze to have hit an EU country since records began in 2000.

A firefighter
A firefighter sprays water inside a woodland near Athens (AP)

Wildfires are common in Greece and other southern European countries during their hot, dry summers.

Dozens of fires have been breaking out each day across the country for weeks, with the fire department saying its forces tackled 82 wildfires between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with 49 of them having broken out in those 24 hours.

Another fire broke out on Monday in woodland on the northern outskirts of Athens.

More than 70 firefighters, including 18 from France, backed by two planes and three helicopters, managed to bring the blaze under partial control within hours, the fire department said.

With its firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece appealed for help from other European countries, and has received hundreds of firefighters, as well as a fleet of planes and helicopters, from across the continent.

On Sunday, forces from France, Spain, Cyprus, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Albania and Serbia were still operating in the country.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Benjamin Netanyahu and Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Meanwhile, Greece’s prime minister said the country is working with Israel on developing artificial intelligence technology that would help with the early detection of dangerous wildfires.

After talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said that Israel could be brought into the European Union fold when it comes to civil protection initiatives to better co-ordinate firefighting efforts.

Mr Mitsotakis said Greece could act as a proving ground for Israeli AI technology in the early detection of wildfires.

“We are already talking to Israel about AI-based solutions that will offer us early detection capabilities,” he said.