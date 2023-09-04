Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI chief following string of controversies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI chief following string of controversies

By Press Association
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne is to announce his resignation, the PA agency understands (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne is to announce his resignation, the PA agency understands (Liam McBurney/PA)

Simon Byrne has resigned as chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) with immediate effect, the NI Policing Board has confirmed.

The news that the embattled police chief has resigned following a string of controversies was announced at a press conference on Monday following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board.

It comes after a row erupted last week when High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.

Police officers unlawfully disciplined
Policing Board chairwoman Deirdre Toner (Liam McBurney/PA).

Mr Byrne had originally insisted that he would not resign following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday and indicated that he was considering an appeal against the court ruling.

That statement was met by anger from the Police Federation, with its chair Liam Kelly expressing “disbelief and anger” at the Chief Constable’s statement.

Mr Byrne has since been facing growing pressure, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership.

At the press conference, Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said Mr Byrne had tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

She said: “The chief constable Simon Byrne has today tendered his resignation to the Northern Ireland Policing Board with immediate effect.

“I have informed the board of the resignation at a special meeting this afternoon.

“I would like to record my thanks and appreciation to Simon for his work over the course of the last four years as chief constable.

“He is undoubtedly a dedicated police officer with a deep respect for the profession of policing.”

In a statement read out on his behalf at the press conference by Ms Toner, Mr Byrne said it was “time for someone new to lead the PSNI”.

The statement said: “The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned.

“Regardless of the rights and wrongs, it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation.

“Can I thank those who have shown me trust, advice and friendship, and, of course, thanks to the brave men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Byrne was already facing pressure following a major data breach from the PSNI last month.

Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published in response to a freedom of information request.

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.

A number of other data breaches has since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle.

Ms Toner said the board will now consider new leadership arrangements as she paid tribute to the outgoing chief constable.

She said: “He was very aware of and greatly appreciated the often difficult job that officers and staff across the organisation do on behalf of the community.

“This may not always have been apparent to onlookers but it was very much his modus operandi, as was his desire to improve policing for the community through modernisation and investment in local policing arrangements.

“His tenure was subjected to intense scrutiny and I am sure that the last few weeks in particular have been incredibly difficult for him personally and professionally.”