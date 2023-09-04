EU considers limiting protection for wolves as farmers fear for livestock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

EU considers limiting protection for wolves as farmers fear for livestock

By Press Association
Wolf numbers are estimated to have grown by 25% over the last decade (Alamy/PA)
The European Commission has announced it is considering whether to adjust rules to limit protection for wolves as a resurgence in the canine numbers has triggered growing tensions with farmers concerned about the safety of their livestock.

The announcement came almost exactly a year to the day after a wolf killed a pony belonging to the president of the European Union’s executive branch, Ursula von der Leyen, early last September at her family farm in Hannover, northern Germany.

“The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans,” Ms von der Leyen said in a statement. “I urge local and national authorities to take action where necessary.”

Experts and environmental groups estimate that up to 19,000 wolves may be present in the 27 EU member countries, with populations of more than 1,000 of them thought to roam in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania and Spain.

Ursula von der Leyen
Their numbers are estimated to have grown by 25% over the last decade.

They remain a protected species in most of Europe, but people have lost the habit of living near them and traditional ways to manage and protect livestock from wolves have been abandoned.

The commission said that it wants to “modify, where appropriate, the status of protection” of wolves and that it wants to update the rules “to introduce, where necessary, further flexibility”, depending on how their numbers have evolved.

To do this, the commission is calling on local communities, scientists and other interested parties to provide fresh data about wolf populations and their impact by September 22 — in just over two weeks.

A similar call in April for information did not “provide a full picture sufficient” to take action, it said.

The commission would not confirm whether it is seeking a cull of wolves.

Asked about it, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said only that “we are hoping to get a full and accurate, up-to-date, picture of the situation in order to be able to take any further measures that are necessary”.

But in an interview on Monday, German environment minister Steffi Lemke said that she plans to deliver concrete proposals by the end of the month for making it easier to shoot wolves to protect grazing animals such as sheep in her country.

“The shooting of wolves after wolf attacks must be possible more quickly and with less bureaucracy,” Ms Lemke said. “If dozens of sheep are attacked and lie dead on the pasture, then it is a tragedy for every animal farmer and a very big burden for those affected.”