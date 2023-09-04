President of Mozambique wins London High Court immunity fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
President of Mozambique wins London High Court immunity fight

By Press Association
President Filipe Nyusi (Henry Nicholls/PA)
President Filipe Nyusi (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The President of Mozambique has won a High Court immunity fight in London.

President Filipe Nyusi had become embroiled in commercial litigation involving allegations of fraud.

He had claimed immunity “from the jurisdiction” of the High Court of England and Wales because he was a serving head of state – and a judge has ruled in his favour.

Mr Justice Robin Knowles has concluded that “in relation to the claims alleged against him” in the litigation, President Nyusi had immunity “from the jurisdiction of this court” while he was “Head of State of Mozambique”.

He outlined his conclusions in a written ruling released on Monday after considering legal arguments at a High Court hearing in London in August.

The judge has been told how the Republic of Mozambique has alleged that it has been a victim of fraud concerning the supply of “various vessels and maritime systems” – and taken legal action against various defendants, including the Credit Suisse International bank and Privinvest Shipbuilding.

He said in a written ruling that Privinvest had made claims against President Nyusi – and a trial was due to begin in October.

“The litigation concerns a number of transactions or alleged transactions, including alleged purchase and financing transactions,” he said.

“The claims by the Privinvest Defendants against President Nyusi are for a contribution as an alleged joint tortfeasor or a party to an alleged unlawful means conspiracy and in deceit, under Mozambican or English Law,” he said.

“The claims are concerned with alleged activity by President Nyusi outside the United Kingdom, at least primarily before he became president, and in any event not in his public capacity or part of his official functions.”

He added: “The president has responded by claiming immunity from the jurisdiction of this court as a serving head of state.”

The judge said he had considered the terms of the 1978 Sovereign Immunity Act and concluded that “in relation to the claims alleged against him in these proceedings” President Nyusi had “immunity from the jurisdiction of this Court whilst he is Head of State of the Republic”.