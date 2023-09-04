William and Kate to travel to France for men’s Rugby World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate to travel to France for men’s Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
William is supporting Wales and Kate will cheer on England at the Rugby World Cup (Joe Giddens/PA)
William is supporting Wales and Kate will cheer on England at the Rugby World Cup (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to travel to France to cheer on England and Wales in the men’s Rugby World Cup, just weeks after William faced a backlash after missing the Lionesses’ historic final.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday – the first weekend of the tournament.

William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales compete against Fiji in another opening round match at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.

Wales v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones is presented with the Six Nations trophy by William at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff in 2019 (David Davies/PA)

The brief overseas royal trip to support the two men’s sides in the first stage comes after William was criticised for deciding not to attend the women’s England team’s World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney last month.

Veteran broadcaster Jon Sopel had suggested it was “inconceivable” that William and the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not have travelled if the men’s team had been playing, while former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame” the prince was not there in person.

It was the first time the Lionesses had reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team had competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
England manager Sarina Wiegman comforts Lauren James following their defeat in the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The prince, who is president of the FA, sent personal messages to the Lionesses after their heartbreaking 1-0 defeat, but stayed at home to watch the match in Norfolk rather than travelling to Australia.

No senior member of the British royal family attended the game, but Queen Letizia of Spain – dressed in a patriotic red trouser suit, was there with her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia.