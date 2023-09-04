Tributes paid to hospital worker killed in Coventry collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to hospital worker killed in Coventry collision

By Press Association
Hospital worker Joel Carreido who was struck by a vehicle on Woodway Lane in Coventry (West Midlands Police/PA)
Hospital worker Joel Carreido who was struck by a vehicle on Woodway Lane in Coventry (West Midlands Police/PA)

A cyclist who was killed after being hit by a car in Coventry has been named as hospital worker Joel Carreido.

The 47-year-old was confirmed dead shortly after the collision on Woodway Lane on Sunday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and sectioned under the Mental Health Act on Monday.

Father of two Mr Carreido was killed soon after a 44-year-old male pedestrian died after being struck in Gosford Street at around 8am.

In a tribute, his family said: “Joel was a loving husband and father of two, who worked extremely hard as a healthcare assistant at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

“He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time. May he rest in peace and God bless his soul.”

Mr Carreido joined University Hospital, Coventry in 2017, working on a care of the elderly and gastroenterology wards.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said: “Everyone at the Trust is shocked and saddened by this tragic news.

“Joel’s passion for caring for others shone through in everything he did and he left a lasting impression on the patients and families he came into contact with.

“While his work was a huge source of pride, it was evident to everyone who knew Joel that the role he enjoyed the most was being a loving husband and a father to his two cherished children.

“Joel will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Coventry collisions
A car hit the home of Barry Dean in Beckbury Road, Coventry (Barry Dean/PA)

Police are still in the process of contacting the 44-year-old victim’s family.

Another pedestrian also suffered injuries in the incident in Gosford Street, but the force said these are not life-threatening.

Nobody else is being looked for in connection with the incident which is not being treated as terror related, police said.

Retired builder Barry Dean, whose home overlooks Beckbury Road’s junction with Woodway Lane, said part of his house will have to rebuilt due to extensive damage, including sizeable cracks in the brickwork near the front door.

The 76-year-old described a black Mercedes hatchback making a very loud bang as it smashed into the detached property.

Mr Dean said: “I was just sitting in the room watching the football on television, and at eight o’clock – bang.

“Because the front door was locked I had to go and get my keys. I opened the front door, came out and he (the driver) was gone… legged it.

“The police turned up. They sent a drone up… there was a helicopter and police dogs.”

Mr Dean said he believes the suspect was apprehended at a nearby block of flats.

Police have asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 854 of September 3.