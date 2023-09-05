Australian MPs to travel to US to fight pursuit, extradition of Julian Assange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian MPs to travel to US to fight pursuit, extradition of Julian Assange

By Press Association
Barnaby Joyce, second left, and other members of a delegation to secure the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Lukas Coch/(AAP Image via AP)
A multi-party delegation of six Australian politicians will travel to the United States to push for an end to the pursuit of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The US has pushed to extradite Julian Assange, who is an Australian citizen, after his website WikiLeaks published thousands of US documents in 2010, which included a cache of military and diplomatic files, some of which were classified.

Mr Assange has been detained in in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison for the last four years and is in the midst of appealing the United Kingdom’s decision to agree to US extradition.

The cross-party group, including former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, revealed their intention to the press in Canberra on Tuesday, September 5.

The group of MPs told reporters gathered at Parliament House in the nation’s capital that they have timed their trip for maximum impact as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit the White House in October.

Member for Kooyong Monique Ryan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that the cross-party delegation represents a large group of MPs who feel “really, really strongly about the importance of securing Mr Assange’s freedom”.

Dr Ryan said: “What we will be asking the US to do is to demonstrate their commitment to the First Amendment.”

Greg Barns, human rights lawyer and campaign adviser for Mr Assange, Greg Barns said the majority of Australians believe the US pursuit of the WikiLeaks founder should come to an end.

“That can only happen if the US Department of Justice drops its extradition bid at once,” he said.

Mr Assange’s brother Gabriel Shipton added that Australians had had a “gutful”.

Mr Shipton said: “The vast majority of Australians can’t understand why the US continues to act in a way that keeps Julian locked up in one of the worst prisons in the UK.

“Even Australians who didn’t support Julian’s actions believe he has suffered enough and should be set free immediately.

The delegation will include former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Liberal senator Alex Antic, independent MP Monique Ryan, Labor MP Tony Zappia and Greens senators David Shoebridge and Peter Whish-Wilson.