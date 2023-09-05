Qantas boss quits after ticket-selling scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Qantas boss quits after ticket-selling scandal

By Press Association
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has quit (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has quit (Rick Rycroft/AP)

The boss of Australian airline Qantas has said he will leave his job immediately — two months earlier than planned — following a series of embarrassing revelations about the company, including allegations it sold tickets for flights that had already been cancelled.

Chief executive Alan Joyce said that after 15 years running the national carrier he was bringing forward his planned retirement date.

The airline said Vanessa Hudson would take over as managing director and group chief executive from Wednesday.

The announcement came after a difficult few weeks for Qantas and Mr Joyce.

He was grilled by Australian senators last week on flight delays and costs while a consumer watchdog group announced on Thursday it was taking legal action against Qantas and would seek a penalty that would run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was taking the action after Qantas “engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct by advertising tickets for more than 8,000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale”.

The commission said that in many cases, Qantas continued selling tickets or delayed telling ticketholders the flights had been cancelled.

That often led customers to have less time to make alternative arrangements and to potentially pay higher prices for new flights, the commission said.

Qantas previously acknowledged its standards had fallen well short of expectations as the airline emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Joyce said there was a lot he was proud about during his 22 years working for Qantas.

“In the last few weeks, the focus on Qantas and events of the past make it clear to me that the company needs to move ahead with its renewal as a priority,” he said in his statement.

“The best thing I can do under these circumstances is to bring forward my retirement and hand over to Vanessa and the new management team now, knowing they will do an excellent job.”

Last month Qantas announced a record pre-tax annual profit of nearly 2.5 billion Australian dollars (£1.26bn), up from a loss of almost 2bn (£1bn) the previous year.

The airline has since come under pressure to pay back the 2.7bn (£1.37bn) it received from the Australian government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder said the board thanked Mr Joyce for his leadership.

“Alan has always had the best interests of Qantas front and centre, and today shows that,” Mr Goyder said.

Shareholders will formally vote on the appointment of Ms Hudson as managing director at the company’s annual general meeting in November.

Qantas shares rose about 1% after the announcement but remained down more than 11% from a month ago.