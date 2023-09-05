‘Topless man covered in blood’ flees robbery scene in landmark shopping street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Topless man covered in blood’ flees robbery scene in landmark shopping street

By Press Association
A shirtless man slashed himself with a knife in dramatic scenes following a violent street robbery in London’s Oxford Street, according to a BBC radio reporter who was live on air at the time (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A shirtless man slashed himself with a knife in dramatic scenes following a violent street robbery in London’s West End, according to a BBC radio reporter who was live on air at the time.

The victim was targeted outside the Royal Gifts Gallery in Oxford Street on Tuesday, with shop staff coming to his aid as thieves tried to steal his watch and phone, catching one of the robbers.

BBC reporter Anna O’Neill said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one of the thieves began slashing himself with a large knife until his accomplice was released.

She wrote: “While I was live on air, a violent street robbery happened outside one of the gift shops! Poor Phil, visiting the UK on business, was attacked for his watch.

“He was wrestled to the group (sic) by two men who tried to take his watch and phone.

“The men in the gift shop came out and pulled the robbers off Phil. They managed to apprehend one of the men who was wearing a grey suit.

“But his partner came back with a large knife and started slashing himself until they let his partner go … which they did.

“We’ve heard police cars, vans and an ambulance heading towards Marble Arch.

“The second man was naked from the waist up and covered in blood, holding a large knife.”

She was speaking to Eddie Nestor on BBC Radio London as the drama unfolded.

The victim, named only as Phil, later spoke to the broadcaster.

He said: “They tackled me and they were trying to get my watch off me and get my phone.

“And I was able to hold on to the small guy who was trying to take my watch and I wouldn’t let him go.

“These guys were around him and pulling them off, and then he got up and he ran without getting my watch.

“And they retained the other fellow but the other guy came back, the small fellow who tackled me, and he was starting to cut himself with a knife.”

The man who slashed himself is believed to have run off to Marble Arch Tube station, although this has not yet been confirmed by police.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.51am on Tuesday, September 5, to reports of a man with a knife in Oxford Street.

“It was reported that he was harming himself and threatening to harm others.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

“The man was detained nearby, inside Marble Arch Underground station.

“The man was Tasered to prevent him causing further harm to himself or the public.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.

“No other injuries were reported.”