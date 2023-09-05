Payments for clinical negligence in NHS rise to almost £2.7bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Payments for clinical negligence in NHS rise to almost £2.7bn

By Press Association
Some 80% of all clinical claims were settled without entering court proceedings, NHS Resolution said (Jeff Moore/PA)
Payments for clinical negligence in the NHS rose by 9.5% in 2022/23 to almost £2.7 billion, figures for England show.

Annual accounts from NHS Resolution, the body that handles claims, show that mistakes in maternity care continue to account for a large proportion of claims by value.

Recent inquiries have shown how NHS failures to properly monitor babies during labour and after birth, and to provide adequate care to mothers, can leave people with lifelong injuries or can lead to death.

The arm’s length body of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in its report: “Despite the positive changes … that NHS Resolution has been able to deliver, the overall cost of clinical negligence continues to rise and remains of concern.”

The study added: “On our clinical schemes, costs are driven primarily by damages for those who are, tragically, severely harmed and who need provision for specialist care.

“Obstetric claims account for 13% of clinical claims reported in 2022/23 but for 64% of those claims by value (up from 62% the previous year), each incident leading to heartbreaking consequences for a family.

“This is why we have focused so much of our resource on addressing the causes and management of incidences of brain injury sustained at birth, which have a life-long and devastating impact.”

The next highest categories of claims after maternity (by volume) were emergency medicine, orthopaedic surgery and general surgery, the report found.

NHS Resolution said in the study that 80% of all clinical claims were settled without entering court proceedings, the highest ever volume achieved and up from 77% in 2021/22.

A new born baby’s feet
NHS Resolution said it had focused on addressing the causes and management of incidences of brain injury sustained at birth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The report also detailed how NHS Resolution was using data to prevent future harm.

In one study, concerns were identified in three cases about a doctor in trauma and orthopaedic surgery.

“These included serious concerns about his standard of clinical practice and that he had been rude to junior colleagues both on the ward and in theatre, with indications that the care provided to some patients had caused harm and led to claims of clinical negligence,” the study said.

A review found further claims involving the same doctor across a number of other trusts who had employed him previously.

As a result, the NHS trust currently employing him was contacted and an action plan was developed to address and resolve performance concerns.

“Both the trust and the doctor fully engaged with the support provided,” the report said.