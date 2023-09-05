Royal Mail to raise price of a first class stamp by 15p to £1.25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Royal Mail to raise price of a first class stamp by 15p to £1.25

By Press Association
Royal Mail said stamp prices needed to change in part due to increased costs (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail said stamp prices needed to change in part due to increased costs (Rui Vieira/PA)

The price of a first class stamp will jump by 15p from the start of October, Royal Mail has announced, but it has kept the price of second class stamps unchanged.

The delivery company said that a first class stamp would rise in cost to £1.25 as the business was facing “increasing cost pressures” and a “challenging economic environment”.

The new price will come into force on Monday October 2 and means that stamp prices have more than doubled since 2012, the year before Royal Mail was privatised.

Post Office Stock
Fewer people are sending letters as they opt for electronic communication instead (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It also blamed the lack of reform of the so-called universal service obligation (USO). This forces Royal Mail to deliver letters six days a week to all 32 million addresses in the UK for the same price no matter where the letters are going.

It said that the price of a first class stamp is now the same as the median price in Europe, and at 75p a second class stamp is cheaper than the 94p European average. The UK is one of the most densely populated countries in Europe.

“We understand the economic challenges that many of our customers are currently facing and have considered the price changes very carefully in light of the significant decline in letter volumes,” said Royal Mail chief commercial officer Nick Landon.

“Letter volumes have reduced dramatically over recent years, down more than 60% from their peak in 2004/5 and 30% since the pandemic. It is vital that the universal service adapts to reflect this new reality.”

The company said “urgent reform” was needed to the service obligation.

It said: “Royal Mail has been clear that the cost of delivering an ever-decreasing number of letters to an ever-growing number of households six days a week is unsustainable.”

It said that research from 2020 by regulator Ofcom showed that providing a letter service only on weekdays would meet the needs of 97% of consumers and small and medium-sized businesses.

“Given the ongoing decline in letters, Royal Mail continues to call on Ofcom and the Government to review and modernise the USO to better reflect changing customer needs,” it said.