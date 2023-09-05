Garda boss to discuss possible Kinahan cartel extraditions during trip to Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Garda boss to discuss possible Kinahan cartel extraditions during trip to Dubai

By Press Association
Commissioner Drew Harris was travelling to the United Arab Emirates city for a series of meetings on tackling organised crime (Brian Lawless/PA)
Commissioner Drew Harris was travelling to the United Arab Emirates city for a series of meetings on tackling organised crime (Brian Lawless/PA)

The commissioner of the Irish police force is expected to discuss the possibility of extraditing the leaders of the Kinahan cartel from Dubai back to Ireland, the PA news agency understands.

Drew Harris has travelled to the United Arab Emirates city for a series of meetings with police on tackling organised crime, including talks about the Irish Kinahan crime group.

The gang has been the focus of authorities since the US offered a five-million-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

The US also imposed sanctions against senior members of the Kinahan cartel as part of a bid to target their operations in Ireland, the UK, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Irish courts have described the Kinahan gang as a “murderous organisation” involved in the international trafficking of firearms and drugs.

The gang emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s as the most “powerful organised crime group” operating in Ireland, according to US authorities, which compared them to the Camorra in Italy and the Yakuza in Japan.

Its members are believed to frequently use Dubai as a hub for its illicit operations.

Mr Harris and Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly have travelled to Dubai this week to take part in a series of meetings on transnational organised crime.

In a statement to PA, An Garda Siochana said: “Transnational organised crime gangs not only cause death and misery in the countries they originate from, but also in communities across the globe.

“Tackling these gangs protects people here in Ireland and abroad.

“As part of these efforts, Commissioner Harris and senior Garda officers regularly liaise and work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these gangs.

“This includes the ongoing multi-national operation devised by An Garda Siochana to tackle the Kinahan transnational organised crime gang.

“It has also seen Commissioner Harris travel to the US, Colombia and Europe to further this activity.

“In addition, Commissioner Harris in conjunction with departments of justice and foreign affairs has expanded An Garda Siochana’s network of international liaison offices with new offices already established in the US, South America, and most recently in the Middle East, with a further office to be established shortly in Thailand.”