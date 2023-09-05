Charles and Camilla expected to mark anniversary of late Queen’s death privately

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charles and Camilla expected to mark anniversary of late Queen’s death privately

By Press Association
The King and Queen during the Braemar Gathering highland games held a short distance from the royals’ summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The King and Queen during the Braemar Gathering highland games held a short distance from the royals’ summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II will be a poignant period of reflection for all members of the royal family.

The King and Queen will mark the moment on Friday privately at their Scottish retreat, where they are spending their traditional summer break.

The late Queen, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

King Charles III coronation
Charles and members of the royal family following behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Her death was the moment her son and heir Charles became King, and the date will remain a touching period for the head of state.

The Duke of Sussex will be in the UK on the eve of the first anniversary of his grandmother’s death to attend a charity’s awards ceremony, but it is believed he will not be visiting his father in Scotland.

Harry will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and the families supported by the charity WellChild on Thursday, and at the weekend will be in Dusseldorf in Germany for the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Five – Ascot Racecourse
Charles and Camilla have followed royal tradition since the Queen’s death, attending events such as Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is understood the King and Queen are not expected to attend any public engagements during the week of the anniversary.

The late Queen used to mark the passing of her father King George VI, who died on February 6 1952, privately at Sandringham.

Charles and Camilla have followed the rhythm of a typical royal year since his mother died.

They have attended the Commonwealth Day service, Royal Ascot, Garter Day and Trooping the Colour and are holidaying on their Balmoral estate, and it appears the monarchy is following a process of evolution rather than revolution.

The King and Queen’s coronation ceremony took place on May 6 with the world watching as Charles and Camilla were formally crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Harry to attend UK charity awards ceremony
Harry will be in the UK attending a charity event on the eve of the first anniversary of his grandmother’s death (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King has completed a number of firsts during his time as head of state, from carrying out his first overseas state visit to Germany to delivering his inaugural Christmas broadcast.

He used his first festive address to sympathise with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and to praise individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need.