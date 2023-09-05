Human memories ‘are unreliable because of tendency for complete storylines’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Human memories ‘are unreliable because of tendency for complete storylines’

By Press Association
Our memories are unreliable because we like predictable stories, scientists say (K-PHOTOS/Alamy/PA)
Our memories are unreliable because we like predictable stories, scientists say (K-PHOTOS/Alamy/PA)

Human memories are unreliable because of our tendency to construct complete storylines, according to scientists.

Experiments by researchers at the University of Sussex suggest people often misremember how certain events end, sometimes even creating memories of incidents that never happened.

They said this is because people prefer stories with a clear beginning, middle and end.

When shown video clips that did not have “end” scenes, the researchers found that people falsely recalled the ending of a clip a week later nearly half (42.5%) of the time.

Chris Bird, professor of cognitive neuroscience and co-director of Sussex Neuroscience, said: “We were surprised by how often people would fill in the missing endings to the videos they had watched, when they were asked to remember them later.

“This resulted in memories that contained several details of things happening that were never actually seen.

“Rather than expose faults in how our memory works, our findings actually reveal a memory system that is adapted to the world we live in.

“We create memories that are coherent and logical ‘best guesses’ about our experiences.”

For the study, 351 people under the age 35 were shown 24 video clips documenting everyday human activities in five different experiments.

They were asked to recall what happened either shortly after watching or a week later.

The researchers found that people often recalled false memories that were similar in nature.

For example, they said, when the people watched a baseball game which was paused just as the ball was flying towards the batter, 20% claimed to have seen the batter hit the ball when recalling the events in the video a week later.

Some even falsely recalled watching a batter hit a homerun with the crowd going wild, even though they had not seen this happen.

However, when video clips ended as expected – such as watching the batter hit the ball at the end – people’s memories were found to mostly remain intact, with only 8.2% developing false memories.

Dominika Varga, a PhD student in the University of Sussex School of Psychology, who worked on the research, said: “Memories aren’t like objective video recordings of the past, but heavily influenced by what we already know and believe about the world.

“By being aware of these biases, we can be more cautious when relying solely on memories for important decisions and think carefully about information before accepting it as the absolute truth.”

As part of the next steps, the scientists are looking to recreate the experiments on older people.

The findings are published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.