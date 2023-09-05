Science facility which kickstarted UK’s Covid drug development gets £500m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Science facility which kickstarted UK’s Covid drug development gets £500m

By Press Association
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan announced the funding (Yui Mok/PA)
A ground-breaking science facility which kickstarted the UK’s Covid-19 drug development and has advanced treatments for HIV and cancer has been granted a £500 million upgrade fund.

Diamond Light Source in Harwell, Oxfordshire, is the UK’s national synchrotron – essentially a giant microscope, which produces light 10 billion times brighter than the sun.

This light is directed into laboratories called beamlines, where research takes place in virtually all fields of science from health to energy.

The device, which is 10,000 times more powerful than a traditional microscope, has made ground-breaking health discoveries, and has also been crucial to studying a range of subject matter.

This includes analysing fragments of ancient paintings and fossils, while finding solutions to extending the life of machinery such as engines and turbine blades.

On Tuesday Science Secretary Michelle Donelan visited Diamond, based at the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, to announce £519 million of funding for the Diamond-II upgrade, provided by the Government, through UKRI (STFC), and the Wellcome Trust.

She said: “Our national synchrotron may fly under the radar as we go about our daily lives, but it has been crucial to some of the most defining discoveries in recent history – from kickstarting Covid drug development that allowed us to protect millions to advancing treatment for HIV.

“Our investment will ensure one of the most pioneering scientific facilities in the world continues to advance discoveries that transform our health and prosperity, while creating jobs, growing the UK economy and ensuring our country remains a scientific powerhouse.”

A booster coronavirus vaccine is administered
Research conducted at the Diamond Light Source in 2020 has helped in the development of Covid treatments and helped understand the efficacy of the Covid vaccine (PA)

The upgrade is expected to be completed in 2030 and will involve construction of a new, even brighter synchrotron machine, with new flagship beamlines and critical beamline upgrades.

It is hoped the improvements will accelerate drug development, offer real-time insights that will further advance manufacturing and enable further study into improving the performance of next-generation batteries.

Chief research programmes officer at Wellcome, Cheryl Moore, said: “Diamond Light Source is an example of how investment in critical research infrastructure leads to scientific innovation.

“Over the past two decades, it has enabled generations of researchers to explore scientific questions that push boundaries, collaborate across disciplines, develop new technologies and make new discoveries to advance health that could not have been pursued elsewhere.

“We are pleased to see the UK Government invest in this outstanding research facility, reaffirming the UK’s role as a world leader in science and technology. ”

Research conducted at the Diamond Light Source in 2020 has helped in the development of Covid treatments, helped understand the efficacy of the Covid vaccine and advanced treatment for many diseases from HIV to cancer.

In addition, the synchrotron has helped the physical sciences, helping to discover new materials for the electronic and renewable industries as well as developing technology directly contributing to the net zero agenda.