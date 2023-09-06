Humanitarian situation in DRC ‘worst we have ever seen’ warns senior UN official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Humanitarian situation in DRC ‘worst we have ever seen’ warns senior UN official

By Press Association
People flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 12 miles north of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Moses Sawasawa/AP)
People flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 12 miles north of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

Eight million people are in urgent need of assistance in conflict-wracked eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo with women and girls subjected to sexual violence on a massive scale, according to a senior UN official.

UN humanitarian office operations director Edem Wororu said a visit to the African country was “shocking, heart-breaking and sobering” and had deteriorated alarmingly in the last 18 months.

She described the situation in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces as “frankly the worst situation we have ever seen” in a country where more than 26 million people are hungry and need food.

She told a news conference gender-based violence is “being perpetrated on a massive and distressing scale” with more than 35,000 survivors seeking access to treatment and services after attacks in just the first six months of 2023 in the three provinces.

Given that only a fraction of survivors report gender-based violence, she said, “the number is likely to be higher”.

She said the UN has only been able to help “a fraction of the number of people in need” after it has received 764 million dollars (£607 million) for humanitarian assistance this year – having appealed for 2.3 billion dollars (£1.8 billion).

Gabriella Waaijman, global humanitarian director at London-based Save the Children International who was also on the trip, said Congo has the highest number of grave violations against children and one of the highest number of displaced people in the world — and the number of internally displaced people grew by a further one million this year.

She said money is needed urgently to scale up humanitarian help and save lives, but what people really need is peace “and their government to step up and help them to return home safely or else provide them land so that they can be settled elsewhere and start anew”.

Conflict has been simmering for decades in mineral-rich eastern Congo, spiking in late 2021 when M23 – a rebel group linked to neighbouring Rwanda – resurfaced and started capturing territory.

Attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, which is believed to have ties to the Islamic State extremist group, have also spiked along with intercommunal violence.