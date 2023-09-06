Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister

By Press Association
Ryuji Kimura was arrested after throwing what appeared to be a pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo News via AP)
Prosecutors in Japan have charged a man after the attempted murder of the nation’s prime minister Fumio Kishida in April.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Ryuji Kimura, 24, was deemed fit for trial after a three-month psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors also found the handmade bomb used in the attack by Kimura had the capacity to do lethal damage.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April,
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 15, right before the attempted attack on his life (Kyodo News via AP, File)

The Japanese prime minister was campaigning for elections in April in Wakayama in western Japan.

Kyodo News Agency reported that court records show Kimura may have been angry because he could not file for candidacy in elections last year, which may have led him to throw the homemade pipe bomb at the prime minister.

Mr Kishida was unhurt in the attempt on his life, but two others were left with minor injuries.

The attack on Mr Kishida came about a year after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while he was on the campaign trail for the then-upcoming election.