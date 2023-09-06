London Marathon wins gold from Council for Responsible Sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon wins gold from Council for Responsible Sport

By Press Association
The 2023 TCS London Marathon has earned gold certification from the Council for Responsible Sport (PA)
The TCS London Marathon’s focus on the environment, communities and inclusivity has earned it gold certification from the Council for Responsible Sport (CRS).

It was the first time CRS had assessed the event, which achieved 50 out of a maximum potential of 61 credits across five key areas – planning and communications, procurement, resource management, access and equity and community access.

CRS highlighted achievements including the event app, which was downloaded by 547,510 people, the use of electric vehicles and bio-diesel to generate power and a partnership with Trees not Tees giving participants the opportunity to plant a tree instead of collecting a finisher’s T-shirt.

Rainbow Row, a festival-style section of the route celebrating London’s LGBTQAI+ community, plus tailored support for female participants and those training during Ramadan were also highlighted by CRS.

TCS London Marathon 2023
Competitors during the 2023 TCS London Marathon could opt to plant a tree rather than claim a finisher’s T-shirt through a partnership with Trees not Tees (PA)

Events which score more than 55 credits are given the top rating of Evergreen which event director Hugh Brasher said was London’s target for 2024. The Chicago and Toronto events were among the marathons rated Evergreen in 2022 and Caracas, in Venezuela, saw its marathon rated Evergreen in 2023.

Kevin Phelan, board member of the Council for Responsible Sport, said: “It is outstanding for such a large and complex event to achieve gold certification in the first year of assessment.”

He added: “The achievements across all categories reflect a genuine focus on the role of the event in terms of environment, communities and inclusivity.”

Mr Brasher said London Marathon Events is committed to drive positive social and environmental change and was “delighted” with gold certification.

“We know there is much more we can do and we’ll work to achieve Evergreen certification next year.”

He urged other UK events to use the ReScore app, developed for CRS by the London Marathon’s headline partner Tata Consultancy Services, to measure social and environmental impacts and deliver responsible events.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This achievement highlights London Marathon’s dedication to sustainability, inclusivity and community participation, and I’m excited to continue working together to build a better London for everyone.”