Ex-Liverpool star John Barnes owes £238,000 tax, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-Liverpool star John Barnes owes £238,000 tax, judge told

By Press Association
Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes is the subject of a bankruptcy petition (Jacob King/PA)
Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes is the subject of a bankruptcy petition (Jacob King/PA)

Tax officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes.

A judge considered Barnes’ case at a hearing in a specialist court in London on Wednesday.

Judge Catherine Burton was told, by a HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) official, that Barnes owed £238,000.

She made no orders and said the case would be reconsidered on November 29.

Barnes was not at the hearing.

Barrister Nathan Webb, who represented Barnes, told the judge that his client “just” needed time to pay and asked for an adjournment.

He said Barnes was employed by Liverpool Football Club “on a salary of
£200,000”.

“Mr Barnes is very well and able to pay,” Mr Webb told Judge Burton on Wednesday.

“He just requires a bit of time.”

Another judge had dismissed another bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against Barnes in June.

HMRC officials had indicated, during that earlier litigation, that Barnes had owed at least £200,000.

John Barnes debt
Tax officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes (Dave Howarth/PA)

They had told a judge that money owed had been paid.

Barnes, 59, played for Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.

Judge Burton oversaw a hearing in the Insolvency & Companies Court.