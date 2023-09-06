Swimmers enjoy sunshine and a dip at lido celebrating 100th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swimmers enjoy sunshine and a dip at lido celebrating 100th anniversary

By Press Association
A woman does the front crawl at the idyllic setting of the Jesus Green lido (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Swimmers enjoyed a slice of “heaven” at an outdoor pool which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year as temperatures neared 30C on a sunny September afternoon.

Jesus Green Lido, in Cambridge, is nestled between the River Cam on one side and green space with mature trees on the other.

The 100-yard-long (91 metre) pool, which opened in 1923, offers a quiet idyll only a few minutes walk from the centre of the prestigious university city.

Garden designer Anna Jackson, speaking from beside the pool as she visited on Wednesday, said: “It’s magical, I’ve been coming here since I was about six, and it’s heaven, absolute heaven.

It’s not all exercise at the lido (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“I’m actually able to be working in my head as it’s so relaxing.

“It’s right in the centre of Cambridge, it’s a complete jewel, I feel like I’ve taken a holiday for a couple of days in a couple of hours.

“Just the clear blue with the sun shining on it – everyone sounds happy.

“Three people have passed me smiling.”

The 58-year-old, of Cambridge, said she wrote to her daughter who is in Belgium and said “guess where I’m going to be today”.

Ms Jackson said: “She said, ‘I’m jealous’. When she’s back we will both be here.”

People enjoying the sunshine at the lido (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pelham Wilson, a semi-retired mathematician at Cambridge University, said he had been visiting for “getting on for 50 years now”.

The 71-year-old, who lives a short walk from the lido, said he began to visit regularly in the last 10 years.

“It’s a relaxing atmosphere,” he said.

“It’s also nice to have a decent length to swim.”

He said it “makes a bit of a difference if it’s raining as it brings the temperature of the water down very quickly”.

“At one stage about five years ago they were thinking of splitting this in two, having a heated pool and a non-heated pool,” he said.

Pelham Wilson applies sun cream at the lido after a dip (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I think that would have been a mistake – it’s a pretty unique atmosphere here.”

Rhona Fraser, who was also visiting the lido, said she started to visit in the last year since moving to Cambridge.

The 60-year-old singer said: “It makes me feel great about the thought, someone thought, about making something so wonderful 100 years ago for the people.

“I like the way it reminds me of swimming in a natural environment, looking at the trees.

“I like the way the people who come are always so happy, friendly and relaxed.”