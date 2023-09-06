In Pictures: It’s a September scorcher – with ‘hottest day’ still to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: It’s a September scorcher – with ‘hottest day’ still to come

By Press Association
People enjoying the weather at the Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
People enjoying the weather at the Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

They have had to wait for it this year – but sun lovers are finally enjoying sizzling temperatures.

Following a washout July and August, the September heatwave is expected to reach its zenith on Saturday, when temperatures could hit 33C in London, according to forecasters.

It is likely to be the hottest day of the year – beating 32.2C recorded in June.

A woman sunbathes at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge
A woman sunbathes at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for heat until 9pm on Sunday.

A tree provides shelter for a woman in Sefton Park, Liverpool
A tree provides shelter for a woman in Sefton Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella in Parliament Square in London
A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella in Parliament Square in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

This means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk.

Although temperatures have risen this high before in September, it is unusual for the heat to last so long, with the Met Office predicting five to six days above 30C for some areas.

A visitor to the Royal Botanic Gardens in London as the sun rose on Wednesday
A visitor to the Royal Botanic Gardens in London as the sun rose on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The heatwave is being driven by tropical storms pushing a high pressure system over the UK, with the jet stream having moved to the north and bending into what is known as an omega blocking pattern.

A lady relaxes by the lake at Sefton Park in Liverpool
A woman relaxes by the lake at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
People kayak along the Thames in Hurley, Berkshire
People kayak along the Thames in Hurley, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Named after the Greek letter omega because of its shape, this system occurs when an area of high pressure gets stuck between two areas of low-pressure to the west and east and also slightly south.

Pelham Wilson, 71, applies sun cream at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge
Pelham Wilson, 71, applies sun cream at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

This has brought torrential rain and flooding for Spain and Greece but hot, dry and clear conditions for the UK and central Europe.

A commuter with a portable handheld fan on a Jubilee line train in London
A commuter with a portable handheld fan on a Jubilee line train in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Rowers make ripples across Bristol Harbourside as the sun rises over the city on Wednesday
Rowers make ripples across Bristol Harbourside as the sun rises over the city on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)