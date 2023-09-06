Furthest ever detection of a galaxy’s magnetic field – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Furthest ever detection of a galaxy’s magnetic field – study

By Press Association
This image shows the orientation of the magnetic field in the distant 9io9 galaxy (ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/J Geach et al)
Astronomers have detected the magnetic field of a galaxy so far away that its light has taken more than 11 billion years to reach Earth.

It is seen as when the universe was just 2.5 billion years old.

Researchers say the result provides astronomers with vital clues about how the magnetic fields of galaxies like our own Milky Way came to be.

James Geach, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “Many people might not be aware that our entire galaxy and other galaxies are laced with magnetic fields, spanning tens of thousands of light years.”

Enrique Lopez Rodriguez, a researcher at Stanford University, USA – who also participated in the study, added: “We actually know very little about how these fields form, despite their being quite fundamental to how galaxies evolve.”

Because astronomers have only mapped magnetic fields in galaxies close to us, it is not clear how early in the lifetime of the universe, and how quickly, magnetic fields in galaxies form.

Using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (Alma) which the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is a partner, the researchers have discovered a fully formed magnetic field in a distant galaxy, similar in structure to what is observed in nearby galaxies.

According to the experts, the field is about 1000 times weaker than the Earth’s magnetic field, but extends over more than 16 000 light years.

Prof Geach explained: “This discovery gives us new clues as to how galactic-scale magnetic fields are formed.”

Researchers suggest that observing a fully developed magnetic field this early in the history of the universe indicates that magnetic fields spanning entire galaxies can form rapidly while young galaxies are still growing.

Co-author and ESO astronomer Rob Ivison says that the discovery opens up “a new window onto the inner workings of galaxies, because the magnetic fields are linked to the material that is forming new stars”.

To make the finding, researchers searched for light emitted by dust grains in a distant galaxy, 9io9.

Galaxies are full of dust grains and when a magnetic field is present, the grains tend to align and the light they emit becomes polarised.

This means that the light waves oscillate along a preferred direction rather than randomly.

When Alma detected and mapped a polarised signal coming from 9io9, the presence of a magnetic field in a very distant galaxy was confirmed for the first time.

“No other telescope could have achieved this,” Prof Geach said.

Researchers hope that with this and future observations of distant magnetic fields they will be able to unravel the mysteries of how these galactic features form.