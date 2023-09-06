Brazil storm leaves dozens dead and 1,600 homeless as families plead for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazil storm leaves dozens dead and 1,600 homeless as families plead for help

By Press Association
Police check a house as residents wade through a flooded street in Passo Fundo (Diogo Zanatta-Futura Press/AP)
An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities, killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 1,600 homeless, authorities said on Wednesday.

More than 60 cities have been battered by the storm since Monday, and Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite said the death toll was the state’s highest due to a climate event.

Rescue efforts expanded further west on Wednesday with helicopters headed to the Rio Pardo Valley.

Search and rescue teams had been focusing around the Taquari Valley, about 31 miles northwest of the state capital Porto Alegre, where most of the victims and damage were recorded.

Brazil Floods
More heavy rain was expected to hit the state’s centre-south region, but possibly sparing the worst-hit areas.

Authorities maintained three flooding alerts on Wednesday, for the Jacui, Cai and Taquari rivers.

TV footage showed families on the top of their houses pleading for help as rivers overflowed their banks.

Some areas were entirely cut off after wide avenues turned into fast-moving rivers.

Brazil Floods
Mr Leite said 15 of the deaths were in one house in Mucum, a city of about 50,000 people.

Once the storm had passed, TV footage showed a goat hanging from an electrical line, an indication of how high the water had risen.

Many of the victims died from electrical shock, or were trapped in vehicles, online news site G1 reported.

The town hall at Mucum recommended that people seek supplies to meet their needs for the next 72 hours.

Rio Grande do Sul was hit by another extratropical cyclone in June, which killed 16 people and caused destruction in 40 cities, many of those around Porto Alegre.