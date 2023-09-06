Two men admit plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover By Press Association September 6 2023, 4.47pm Share Two men admit plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4704850/two-men-admit-plotting-to-steal-declan-donnellys-range-rover/ Copy Link A view of Kingston Crown Court, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey (Aaron Chown/PA) Two men have pleaded guilty to plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including one that belonged to TV presenter Declan Donnelly. The 45-year-old’s black Range Rover was among around £750,000 worth of high-value vehicles targeted by the group between January and June 2021. Ryan Crafts and Charlie Kavanagh, both 30, were due to go on trial at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Wednesday. But the court and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that both defendants had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal. The men will be sentenced at a later date (Aaron Chown/PA) Crafts, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and Kavanagh, from Ashford, Surrey, will be sentenced at a later date to be determined. About 12 people have been charged in relation to the alleged car theft operation, with four pleading guilty in September 2021, and a further man admitting conspiracy to steal last September. Police were called to Mr Donnelly’s west London home in the early hours of April 6 2021. The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were reportedly asleep at the time. No vehicles were taken.