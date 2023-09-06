Further human remains discovered amid Boscombe murder investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further human remains discovered amid Boscombe murder investigation

By Press Association
Further human remains were discovered on Wednesday as Dorset Police investigate the murder of Simon Shotton (Yui Mok/PA)
Further human remains have been discovered in Boscombe that are believed to be linked to an ongoing murder investigation, Dorset Police have said.

Police have been investigating the death of Simon Shotton, 49, from Bournemouth, after partial human remains were found in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Lee Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, have been charged with Mr Shotton’s murder and are next to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on October 20.

In a further statement from the force, Dorset Police said at about 10.45am on Wednesday September 6, further human remains were found in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens near to Boscombe Pier.

A cordon is in place as investigations are carried out.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset’s major crime investigation team, said: “While we have yet to formally identify the latest remains discovered, at this time we do believe this is linked to our ongoing investigation and the family of Simon Shotton has been updated. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

Police officers are appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Boscombe Chine Gardens area between Friday, August 18 and Friday, September 1.

Mr Third said: “I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen somebody in possession of a black suitcase acting suspiciously in the vicinity.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to contact Dorset Police.

Alternatively, people can call 101 quoting occurrence number 55230135228 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.