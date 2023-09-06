Hottest September day since 2016, Met Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hottest September day since 2016, Met Office says

By Press Association
Wednesday was the UK’s hottest September day since 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wednesday was the UK’s hottest September day since 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The UK has experienced the hottest September day since 2016, with temperatures reaching 32C in Kew Gardens, London, the Met Office has said.

High temperatures are forecast to continue into the weekend and will likely peak on Saturday in London, though the north of the UK is expected to be cooler by then.

It has not been this hot since June and while it is unusual for September to see temperatures exceed 30C, it is not unheard of.

This month’s hottest day ever recorded was in 1906 when a temperature of 35.6C was recorded in South Yorkshire.

Climate change is bringing hotter and longer heatwaves with meteorologists projecting that by 2070, 30C on two or more days will become more likely, with southern parts of the UK experiencing this 16 times more frequently than today.

US-based researchers Climate Central have calculated that this month’s late heatwave was made five times more likely because of climate change.

Tropical storms have also helped push a high pressure system over the UK and central Europe while further south, Greece and Spain have been hit with torrential downpours and flooding after a summer of intense wildfires.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for heat lasting until Sunday 9pm, meaning extra stress will be placed on the health service because of the weather, with a greater risk to those over 65 or with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

There is also a chance of tropical nights in southern parts of the UK, which are when the temperature does not dip below 20C overnight.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, has warned people to take care in the heat, especially older people, those with children and those who spend a lot of time outside.

He said: “No one is immune to the power of the sun and we know that there is growing evidence to suggest that extreme heat has an adverse effect on our health.

“It may sound like common sense, but drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.”

He also said there may be some changes to council services such as waste collection being earlier in the day and extra support for those receiving adult social care.

Around half of councils have also prepared to treat roads to stop them from melting, Mr Fothergill added.