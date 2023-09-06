Greek island ferry captain charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Greek island ferry captain charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

By Press Association
The ferry Blue Horizon in dock in 2018 (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
The ferry Blue Horizon in dock in 2018 (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges on Wednesday over the death of a late passenger who was pushed by crew into the sea as he tried to force his way on to the departing vessel in the country’s main port of Piraeus.

Greece’s minister for merchant marine, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, expressed “shock, horror and sorrow” on Wednesday at the incident, and identified the man as Andonis Kargiotis, 36.

The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, sparked anger across the country.

It showed the passenger running on to the Blue Horizon ferry’s loading ramp, which was still down and in place on the quay, as the ship had cast off its moorings and was about to leave.

He tried to push past two crew members on the ramp, who stopped him and manhandled him on to the quay.

When the man once again stepped on to the ramp, one crew member stopped him and pushed him off as the ferry was departing.

He vanished into the growing gap between the vessel and the quay, as the water was violently churned by the ship’s powerful screws.

The crew appeared to do nothing to help him and the ferry continued sailing towards the island of Crete before being ordered back to Piraeus.

In another video, a crew member was heard making an announcement to passengers saying the ferry’s departure was delayed “by an incident … for which the ship bears no responsibility”.

The coast guard said the man was recovered unconscious from the harbour waters and later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination determined drowning as the cause of death.

In a social media post on Wednesday, prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis deplored what he called “a combination of irresponsible behaviour and cynicism, contempt and indifference” that led to the man’s death.

“Yesterday’s shameful incident is not indicative of the kind of country we want,” he added.

Mr Varvitsiotis condemned the crew members for their “illegal acts” and their failure to follow “the basic principle that Greek seamen have honoured for centuries” which is to rescue people at sea and “not to throw them into it, particularly in such circumstances”, the minister added in a statement.

He said Mr Kargiotis had a ticket and had boarded the ship earlier, dashed out for unclear reasons and then tried to reboard.

Mr Varvitsiotis also said he ordered an investigation into how port police responded to the incident.

Attica Group, which owns the Blue Horizon, initially issued a brief statement saying it was “devastated by the tragic incident” and would co-operate with the authorities.

In a longer statement several hours later it expressed sorrow for Mr Kargiotis’ death and pledged an investigation into the “unthinkable” incident.

The ferry’s captain, first mate and two more crew members appeared before a Piraeus prosecutor to be formally charged on Wednesday.

Piraeus is Greece’s biggest port and the main gateway for millions of travellers visiting the country’s Aegean Sea islands and Crete every year.