Judge orders woman told not to move partner’s body from funeral home

A woman has been barred from removing the body of her partner from a funeral home after becoming embroiled in High Court litigation with one of his relatives.

Mr Justice Roth has ruled that Benedicta Onwordi cannot “take possession” of the body of Peter Otitoju, who died aged 67.

Mr Otitoju’s daughter Adekemi Otitoju, 20, of Peckham, south-east London, launched legal action after learning that Ms Onwordi had made funeral arrangements.

Miss Otitoju told the judge, at a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday, that a relative should make the arrangements – not her father’s “girlfriend”.

She asked Mr Justice Roth to impose an injunction preventing a planned burial from going ahead on Friday.

The judge, who described Miss Otitoju’s application as “somewhat unusual”, ruled in her favour after concluding that a child of Mr Otitoju’s would be given permission to administer his estate.

He ruled that Ms Onwordi must not remove Mr Otitoju’s body from a funeral home in Walthamstow, east London

The judge said Miss Otitoju was entitled to “take possession” of her father’s body and arrange a burial.

Mr Justice Roth was told that Ms Onwordi – who was not at Wednesday’s hearing – was aware of Miss Otitoju’s application.

He said she could challenge his ruling.