People in UK least likely to say work is important in their life – global survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

People in UK least likely to say work is important in their life – global survey

By Press Association
People in the UK were least likely to say work is very or rather important in their life, a large survey has suggested (Joe Giddens/PA)
People in the UK were least likely to say work is very or rather important in their life, a large survey has suggested (Joe Giddens/PA)

People in the UK are among the least likely to view work as very important in their life and to think it should always come first when compared to views in several other countries, research has suggested.

The public is more likely now than 40 years ago to say that it would be a good thing if less importance was placed on work, according to the survey, but there are differences in attitudes among the generations.

More than half of UK millennials, people in their late 20s to early 40s, who took part in the World Values Survey (WVS) in 2022 of 24 countries said it would be a good thing if less importance was placed on work, a rise from 31% in 2005.

The results, analysed by the Policy Institute at King’s College London, found that views among the two oldest generations went in the opposite direction, with only a third (34%) of Baby Boomers (people aged in their late 50s to late 70s) and a fifth of the pre-war generation (22%) thinking it would be a good thing if less importance was placed on work.

Overall, the UK was the least likely countries to say work was very or rather important in their life, with 73% saying so, just slightly behind Russians and Canadians.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Nigeria all had 97% or more respondents saying work was very important in their lives.

Just over a fifth (22%) of people in the UK said work should always come first, even if it means less spare time, ahead of only Australia, Canada and Japan.

Between 1981 and 2022, the share of the British public who said it would be a good thing if less importance was placed on work rose from 26% to 43%.

Almost four in 10 UK survey respondents said they believe hard work usually brings a better life, and the proportion who said they think both hard work and luck are equally important for success rose from 40% to 49% between 1990 and 2022.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, said: “The UK is among the least likely from a wide range of countries to say work is important to their own life, that it should be prioritised over spare time or that hard work leads to success and that not working makes people lazy.

“There are, however, very different views between generations in the UK, with older generations more likely to say work should be prioritised, even as it becomes less important in their own lives as they move into retirement.

Commuters
Commuters make their way across a platform at Blackfriars Station, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Millennials, in contrast, have become much more sceptical about prioritising work as they’ve made their way through their career.

“There will be a number of explanations for these shifts, from the nostalgia that tends to grow as we age, in thinking younger generations are less committed than we were, and the long-term economic and wage stagnation that will lead younger generations to question the value of work.

“But the data also shows a long-term shift in preferences for work-life balance across a wide range of richer countries, where over the last 40 years across many major economies, more now say that it would be a good thing if less importance was placed on work.”

For the research a total of 3,056 adults were interviewed by Ipsos through a mix on face-to-face and online survey methods and the researchers said analysis of trends is for Great Britain only due to a lack of available trend data from Northern Ireland.