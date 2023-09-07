Harry to attend charity awards ceremony on UK return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry to attend charity awards ceremony on UK return

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex has been WellChild’s patron for 15 years (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has been WellChild’s patron for 15 years (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duke of Sussex is to return to the UK for the first time since June to attend a charity awards ceremony.

Harry will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously-ill youngsters and their families who are supported by WellChild at the event in London on Thursday.

The awards ceremony is taking place on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards
The Duke of Sussex with WellChild award-winner Lyla-Rose O’Donovan at a previous ceremony (Toby Melville/PA)

Harry last appeared publicly in the UK three months ago for his high-profile legal case at the High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers.

He has been WellChild’s patron for 15 years and regularly attends its annual awards ceremony, but the Duchess of Sussex, a guest at past events, is not expected to join him.

Last year’s awards were held on the day the Queen died, forcing the duke and duchess to withdraw from the event as Harry flew to Scotland to be with other members of the royal family.

The awards ceremony is being held a few days before Harry’s Invictus Games – for wounded military personnel and veterans – begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Saturday and is staged over eight days.

Harry said: “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards
Harry with wife Meghan, who has been a guest at past WellChild events (Toby Melville/PA)

During the event, the duke will spend time with the winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and delivering a speech.

WellChild chief executive Matt James said: “The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing.

“The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.

“It will also provide an opportunity to recognise the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive.”