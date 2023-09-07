McConnell adamant he will finish his term after health scares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McConnell adamant he will finish his term after health scares

By Press Association
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the press. (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has brushed off questions about his health, reiterating his plans to finish his term in office.

The 81-year-old sought to reassure colleagues he is still up to the job in a lunch with senators on Wednesday after freezing at two news conferences.

A statement by attending physician Brian P Monahan, released by Mr McConnell’s office, ruled out any evidence of a stroke or seizure disorder. The Kentucky senator fell and suffered from a concussion earlier this year.

Dismissing questions about his health, Mr McConnell told reporters: “I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term.”

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell talks after the Republican meeting (Alex Brandon/AP)

Behind closed doors, Mr McConnell told other Republicans his health issues are linked to his concussion.

Texas senator John Cornyn said Mr McConnell “hasn’t missed a step” in terms of his cognitive abilities or ability to lead.

“He was more transparent, which I’m glad he did,” Mr Cornyn said of the leader’s comments at the private lunch. “This is not his style. But I don’t think keeping things close to the vest serves his interests and it created a lot of speculation. So I think this is a positive development.”

Other Republican senators also said they were satisfied with Mr McConnell’s explanation for the two incidents, the first in Washington in July and the second in Kentucky last week.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell arrives for press briefing (Alex Brandon/AP)

North Dakota senator Kevin Cramer, who had called for more transparency from Mr McConnell, said the remarks were “a strong message. It was confident on his part. It was very direct.”

The letter from Dr Monahan, which was released on Tuesday said there is “no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA (transient ischemic attack or brief stroke) or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.”

The doctor said the assessments entailed several medical evaluations, including a brain MRI scan and “consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment”, but there was no elaboration as to what cause the episodes.

First elected to the Senate in 1984 and as leader in 2007, Mr McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in January. He would have to run again for leader after next year’s elections and his next re-election to the Senate would be in 2026.