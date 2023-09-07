China sends delegation to Pyongyang to celebrate founding of North Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China sends delegation to Pyongyang to celebrate founding of North Korea

By Press Association
A huge North Korean flag is displayed during a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
A huge North Korean flag is displayed during a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

China to send a delegation, led by vice-premier Liu Guozhong, to join celebrations to mark North Korea’s 75th anniversary as a nation on Saturday, state media has confirmed.

The Korean Central News Agency said the visit by Liu’s delegation comes following an invitation from North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

The report did not specify if the Chinese delegation would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea China Russia
Vice Premier Liu will visit North Korea to participate in celebrations for its 75th founding anniversary, which is on Saturday, the North’s state media said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

News of the Chinese visit comes as speculation rises the Korean leader is preparing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an deal to replenish weapons supplies depleted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In return for providing Russia with artillery shells and other ammunition, analysts believe North Korea may look to the Kremlin to supply critically needed energy aid, food aid, and advanced weapons technologies.

Such a trade of warfare technologies may increase North Korea’s threat against the rest of the world, adding to Kim’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles designed to strike against Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Mr Kim has been perceived as moving to break out of diplomatic isolation by strengthening ties with Moscow and Beijing.

North Korean leader expected to visit Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s possible trip to Russia might be like his first one in 2019, where he shook hands with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. (Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP)

Strengthening of such ties would place Pyongyang at the centre of a united front with Russia and China.

Speaking at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged all United Nations member states to fulfil their sanctions obligations under existing Security Council resolutions to limit North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

UN sanctions include a ban on arms trade with the country, Yoon’s office said in a statement.

Mr Yoon’s office did not reveal if the South Korean president specifically called out Russia while expressing those concerns to his fellow UN counterparts.