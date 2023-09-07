Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with six rapes

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and threatening to kill after a woman was attacked and forced into a car.

Scotland Yard said 23-year-old Pc Cliff Mitchell will appear in court on Thursday to face six rape allegations, one count of making threats to kill and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

The force said it began an investigation on Tuesday afternoon this week after a call from a member of the public who had found a distressed woman in Hackbridge, south west London.

A Met statement said: “Officers were told that the woman had been attacked inside a property by a man who subsequently forced her into a car.”

Mitchell was not on duty when he was subsequently arrested over the incident.

He was charged on Thursday.

Mitchell will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “These are horrific allegations and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are investigating.

“This is an active investigation and inquiries continue at pace.

“The arrest of a serving police officer on suspicion of such serious offences is extremely concerning and I recognise will cause considerable concern among London’s communities.

“I share those concerns and have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Mitchell is a member of the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He has been suspended from duty.

The force did not give an address for Mitchell in its statement announcing the charge.