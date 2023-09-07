Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with six rapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with six rapes

By Press Association
The New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters( Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and threatening to kill after a woman was attacked and forced into a car.

Scotland Yard said 23-year-old Pc Cliff Mitchell will appear in court on Thursday to face six rape allegations, one count of making threats to kill and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

The force said it began an investigation on Tuesday afternoon this week after a call from a member of the public who had found a distressed woman in Hackbridge, south west London.

A Met statement said: “Officers were told that the woman had been attacked inside a property by a man who subsequently forced her into a car.”

Mitchell was not on duty when he was subsequently arrested over the incident.

He was charged on Thursday.

Mitchell will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “These are horrific allegations and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are investigating.

“This is an active investigation and inquiries continue at pace.

“The arrest of a serving police officer on suspicion of such serious offences is extremely concerning and I recognise will cause considerable concern among London’s communities.

“I share those concerns and have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Mitchell is a member of the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He has been suspended from duty.

The force did not give an address for Mitchell in its statement announcing the charge.