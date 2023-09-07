Mexico set for first female president as top two parties choose women candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mexico set for first female president as top two parties choose women candidates

By Press Association
Mexico is to have two women from its main political powers competing for the presidency for the first time after former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was chosen as the candidate for the country’s ruling party in next June’s election.

Ms Sheinbaum and opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez have insisted Mexico is ready to be led by a woman, but it will not be an easy path.

On Wednesday night, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party announced that Ms Sheinbaum had defeated five internal party rivals – all men.

Mr Lopez Obrador has put women in important positions in his Cabinet and been a mentor for Ms Sheinbaum, even while being accused at times of male chauvinism.

Claudia Sheinbaum celebrates after being elected to be the Morena party candidate for next year’s presidential election (Fernando Llano/AP)

Mexico still has famously intense “machismo” or male chauvinism, expressed in its most extreme form in a high rate of femicides, but also daily in hundreds of more subtle ways.

Mexico has a strong “macho vote”, said Gloria Alcocer Olmos, director of electoral magazine Voice And Vote, adding that it is not exclusive to male voters.

Ms Alcocer Olmos noted that in June’s gubernatorial election in the state of Mexico – the country’s most populous jurisdiction – the race was between two female candidates “and turnout was the lowest in history”.

The same thing happened in the state election in Aguascalientes in 2021, she said.

“What does that tell us?” she asked. “That the people are voting for women? The reality is that no, and the saddest thing is that women themselves are not voting for women.”

Such low turnout in the June 2 presidential election is less likely because so much is at stake, Ms Alcocer Olmos said.

There is also the possibility that the Citizen Movement party, which controls Nuevo Leon and Jalisco – two of the most economically important states – could nominate a male candidate who would attract that macho vote, she said.

Xochitl Galvez is the opposition candidate for Mexico’s presidential election next June (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Another question is what former foreign affairs secretary Marcelo Ebrard will do. As Ms Sheinbaum’s closest rival in Morena he did not accept the results of the internal party selection process, claiming there were irregularities.

Morena controls 22 of Mexico’s 32 states and Mr Lopez Obrador remains highly popular, giving Ms Sheinbaum a strong advantage. But Ms Galvez has emerged from virtual obscurity, helped largely by daily public criticism from Mr Lopez Obrador, to become the consensus candidate of the largely directionless opposition.

Aurora Pedroche, a Morena activist who supports Ms Sheinbaum, suggested another problem should one of the female candidates win the presidency. Given the greatly increased power and responsibility that Mr Lopez Obrador has given the military during his administration “How are they going to accept a woman as commander in chief?”

“That scares me,” Ms Pedroche said.

While Mexican women have advanced to positions of political power in public life – in part because of required representation quotas for public office – women suffer from high levels of gender violence. Femicides – cases of women killed because of their gender – have been a persistent problem for decades.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador remains popular, giving Morena party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum an advantage (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Ms Sheinbaum represents a continuation of Mr Lopez Obrador’s social agenda, but without his charisma to take on an opponent in Ms Galvez who has an ease of connecting with people that is more reminiscent of the outgoing president.

Independent Ms Galvez is representing the Broad Front for Mexico, a coalition of the conservative National Action Party, the small progressive Democratic Revolution Party, and the old-guard Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, that held Mexico’s presidency without interruption between 1929 and 2000.

Ms Galvez caucuses with the National Action Party in the Senate but is not a member.

Strategist Antonio Sola, who worked on the 2006 campaign of former president Felipe Calderon and later with one of the parties that helped Mr Lopez Obrador win, thinks Ms Galvez’s outsider image could help her.

With much of the world experiencing the end of a political era dominated by traditional candidates, the emerging figures are those who are “kicking the system”, he said.