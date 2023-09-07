Gardai appeal for witnesses and video of Ironman event in which two men died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gardai appeal for witnesses and video of Ironman event in which two men died

By Press Association
Gardai have requested footage of the triathlon in which two men died (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
Irish police have appealed for witnesses and video footage of an Ironman swim race in which two competitors died.

Brendan Wall, 45, who lived in Solihull in England but was originally from Co Meath, and Ivan Chittenden, who was in his 60s and from Toronto, Canada, died while swimming off the Co Cork coast.

Several probes have been launched into the Ironman event at Claycastle Bay beach in Youghal on Sunday August 20.

A row has also broken out between Ireland’s national governing body for triathlons, Triathlon Ireland, and the event’s organisers on whether the event had been sanctioned.

Triathlon Ireland has said an investigation is ongoing, and Cork County Council, the event’s host sponsor, said it was seeking a full account of the incident from the organisers.

Gardai on Thursday issued an appeal for information as it assists the Cork County Coroner with its investigation and any subsequent inquest.

“Gardai are requesting that anyone who was present at the swimming section of this event and who may have video footage, in any format, to contact Gardai at Midleton on 021 4621550,” it said.

“Gardai can also be contacted via email at Midleton.IncidentRoom@garda.ie.”

“The public are not requested to submit any footage at this time.

“Members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for the appropriate collection of any video footage.”