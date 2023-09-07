Demarai Gray gets his wish as he leaves Everton for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq

Demarai Gray has completed his move from Everton to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 27-year-old becomes the latest Premier League player to head to the Saudi Pro League, joining Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum at the side managed by Steven Gerrard.

Gray’s departure from Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee believed to be £8million comes after his relationship with manager Sean Dyche broke down.

The winger aired his grievances on Instagram, saying it was “difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person”.

Dyche responded by claiming Gray had effectively gone on strike, making clear he did not want to train as he believed he had secured a move away.

Gray made 75 appearances for Everton, scoring 12 goals, after returning to England from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

He said in a statement: “After two years with Everton, it’s time to say goodbye. I wish everyone at the club the very best and will be forever proud to have played for this great team.

“To the fans, you were always incredible – thank you for your support. You made it a privilege to wear the shirt.

“There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer. The truth is, I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch through good and bad.

“I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen. It’s time for my next chapter. I am match fit and excited to get playing.”

Gray will join his new team-mates following international duty with Jamaica.