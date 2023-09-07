More than 800 rescued from floods in Greece after severe storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 800 rescued from floods in Greece after severe storms

By Press Association
More than 800 people have been rescued from floods in Greece over the past two days, the fire department said (Thodoris Nikolaou/AP)
More than 800 people have been rescued from floods in Greece over the past two days, the fire department said on Thursday, after severe storms turned streets into raging torrents, hurling cars into the sea and washing away roads.

Heavy rain and flooding have also hit neighbouring Bulgaria and Turkey, leaving 14 people dead in the three countries, including three people in Greece.

Fire department spokesman Vasilis Vathrakogiannis said swift water rescue specialists and divers from the department’s disaster response units, as well as the army, are participating in rescue efforts and trying to reach remote areas despite roads having been washed away.

The flooding follows devastating wildfires that destroyed vast tracts of forest and farmland, burned homes and left more than 20 people dead.

Damaged cars piled up in the mud after record rainfall in Milina village in the Pilion region of central Greece (Thodoris Nikolaou/AP)

The flooding on Thursday was concentrated mainly in the central towns of Karditsa, where people were reportedly seeking safety from rising water levels on the roofs of their homes.

More rain was forecast for later in the day.

In some areas, floodwaters were more than 6ft (2m) deep, Mr Vathrakogiannis said.

Tracked vehicles and boats were being used to help evacuate people, but the boats were unable to reach some areas due to the large volume of debris and the strength of the torrents of floodwater.

Frequent lightning meant helicopters were unable to fly, he added.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said some areas received more than twice the average annual rainfall of Athens in the space of 12 hours.

Floodwaters and mud cover the land after a record rainstorm in the village of Nea Lefki in Thessaly region of central Greece (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias cut short a trip to Dubai and was returning to Greece “to oversee the greatest contribution of the armed forces in dealing with the consequences of the severe weather”, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis postponed his annual state of the economy speech and a news conference scheduled for the weekend in the northern city of Thessaloniki in order to visit the flooded areas.

Police have banned traffic from three regions, including on the island of Skiathos, and have sent numerous emergency phone alerts to people in several parts of the country urging them to avoid venturing outdoors and to move away from basement and ground floor areas of buildings.

On Wednesday, repeated rainstorms also hit the Greek capital, flooding streets and turning part of a major avenue in the city centre into a river of mud that swept people off their feet.