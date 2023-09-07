Police preparing to launch investigation into maternity care at NHS trust

Police are preparing to launch an investigation into maternity care at an under-review NHS trust.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the decision was taken to prepare the probe after a meeting with midwife Donna Ockenden, who is currently reviewing care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Families of babies affected by the review have “welcomed” the force’s decision to launch an investigation.

In a statement issued on behalf of some of the families affected, they said: “A large number of us have alleged crimes and we will be sharing our evidence with the police to assist them with their investigations.”

Announcing an investigation was being prepared, Ms Meynell said: “We are currently looking at the work being done in Shrewsbury and Telford by West Mercia Police to understand how they conducted their investigation alongside Donna Ockenden’s review and any lessons learnt.

“Now we have met with Donna Ockenden we plan to hold preliminary discussions with some local families in the near future.”