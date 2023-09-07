G20 must urgently lead way in decarbonising global economy – campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
G20 must urgently lead way in decarbonising global economy – campaigners

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to India for the G20 summit (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to India for the G20 summit (PA)

G20 members must lead the way in decarbonising the global economy, campaigners have said.

The Climate Group, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is calling on the G20 nations, which represent 85% of global GDP, to set more ambitious climate targets and remove barriers that stand in the way of the energy transition.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gets set to travel to India at the weekend for the G20 summit, with this year’s theme of “One Earth. One Family. One Future”, focusing on sustainable development and growth.

The Climate Group said regulation and market barriers are preventing businesses accessing renewable energy at scale as well as making it cost-competitive with fossil fuels.

The NGO said the G20 nations have the scale and means to accelerate climate action, adding that the world is looking to them to take progressive action for a sustainable future.

Champa Patel, executive director of government and policies at Climate Group, said: “Countries across the G20 risk missing out on the gold rush of the 21st century as they slow-walk towards greater renewable electricity.

“Hundreds of major companies we work with are already moving towards using 100% renewable electricity, with many also requiring it from their suppliers.

“If corporate giants are demanding it, jumping on the transition is about business-survival, and governments need to facilitate that.”

“Businesses need government action and long-term policy clarity to confidently go all-in on climate action.

“Governments that fail to provide that are forcing their economies to rely on fossil fuel-based systems that will become increasingly obsolete.”

It comes as fewer than half of the G20 countries, including the EU, have 2050 net zero laws in place.

Ms Patel said: “This can only send a signal of failure to the rest of the world.”

In a recent open letter to G20 leaders, co-ordinated by Climate Group, 15 big businesses in India, including Heineken and Ikea, urged governments to include credible targets and consistent policies into their national roadmaps to enable a 1.5C-aligned transition.

They called for the G20 to set targets and timelines at country level for the phase out of all unabated fossil fuels in line with 1.5C pathways, accelerate clean energy, put in place national decarbonisation roadmaps for hard-to-abate sectors and deploy zero emissions vehicles.

They also urged nations to ensure clear pricing signals, adopt national plans to reform fossil fuel subsidies and accelerate global financial architecture reform to ensure an equitable flow of climate finance towards developing countries.