Police officer accused of intentionally suffocating woman to stand trial

By Press Association
Pc Mitchell Curtis following a previous hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Ben Birchall/PA)
Pc Mitchell Curtis following a previous hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

A serving police officer will stand trial accused of controlling and coercive behaviour and the intentional, non-fatal suffocation of a woman.

Pc Mitchell Curtis, 33, appeared before Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday afternoon and denied four charges alleged to have been committed between February 2021 and October 2022.

Two of the offences allege that Curtis engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman in the South Gloucestershire area.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer also denied a charge of intentionally suffocating the same woman in July last year, as well as damaging the door handle of a car belonging to her in April 2022.

Curtis, of Charnhill Drive, Bristol, spoke only to confirm his name and reply “not guilty” as each of the four charges was read to him.

Recorder Simon Levene told the defendant: “There is going to be a trial on October 14 next year at this court. There is a time estimate of four weeks for that.

“In the meantime, you will be released on conditional bail.”

Dan Pawson-Pounds appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Anjali Gohil represented the defendant.

Curtis, who was based in Bristol with Avon and Somerset Police, was suspended from duty in October 2022 after a complaint was made to the force.

During the hearing on Thursday it was confirmed that he remains suspended from duty.