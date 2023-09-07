Surrey Police use Urdu to reach Pakistani nationals in Sara Sharif search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Surrey Police use Urdu to reach Pakistani nationals in Sara Sharif search

By Press Association
Sara Sharif (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara Sharif (Surrey Police/PA)

Police investigating the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have translated their appeal into Urdu to reach Pakistani nationals living in the local area.

Officers who are fluent in Urdu are supporting the investigation team to translate information given by members of the public, Surrey Police said.

Posters have also been displayed in and around Woking railway station and taxi ranks around the town, and a video format appeal has also been produced.

The appeal has generated “a number of inquiries which are helping detectives to piece together a picture of Sara’s life before her tragic death,” police said.

Sara Sharif death
Police want to speak to Urfan Sharif (Surrey Police/PA)

Police want to speak to Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, who fled the UK for Pakistan after Sara was found dead and alone at the family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

The force said specialist forensic searches are continuing at the family’s previous address in Eden Grove Road, Byfleet, and their most recent home address in Hammond Road, Horsell, both in Surrey.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team, said: “We are working hard to progress the investigation into Sara’s murder and a key part of this is piecing together information about her life from anyone who knew her or her family.

“We are grateful to everyone who has come forward with information, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be of use in developing our understanding of her lifestyle.

“Every single piece of information that we receive is reviewed by the investigation team and further inquiries carried out if appropriate.

“I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us.

“There are a number of ways you can do this – you can report information via our portal, which is in both English and Urdu, you can call 101 if you would prefer to speak on the phone, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

On Wednesday, Sara’s stepmother spoke publicly for the first time since the little girl was found dead.

In a clip of the footage posted online by Sky, Batool, 29, shows no emotion as she describes Sara’s death as “an incident” and says that she and Mr Sharif, 41, are willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.