Russia attacks Izmail port for fourth time in a week as Blinken visits Ukraine

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian port city of Izmail for the fourth time in five days, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday, in what has become a sustained campaign to target the country’s ability to export grain.

The River Danube port area was attacked with Shahed drones aimed at civilian and port infrastructure, the governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said.

A truck driver was injured and grain silos were damaged, he said.

A war crimes prosecutor inspects the site of a Russian drone attack on the near-port infrastructure in Izmail, Ukraine (Ukrainian Prosecutor Press Office/AP)

Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors inspected the wreckage at the scene close to port infrastructure on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia overnight, most of them at the Odesa region, Ukraine’s agriculture export hub, as well as the northern Sumy region, the military said.

Russia has escalated attacks on Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure since mid-July, when it left a UN-backed deal that had allowed for the safe shipping of Ukrainian grain during the war.

In Russia, five drones were shot down over three regions overnight, including one attempting to strike Moscow, officials said. There were no reports of casualties.

The attack in Izmail came one day after a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk, killing 17 people and injuring at least 32 others.

The attack overshadowed a two-day visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aimed at assessing Ukraine’s three-month-old counter-offensive and signalling continued US support for the fight.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the Yahidne school which was used by Russian forces wto hold residents captive and is being turned into a museum (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)

While touring northern Ukraine on Thursday, Mr Blinken said the death and destruction in Kostiantynivka is “what Ukrainians are living with every day”.

He visited a school in the village of Yahidne where hundreds of residents were imprisoned when Russian forces occupied the village at the start of the full-scale invasion, and said Russian atrocities continue.

“Just yesterday, we saw the bombing of a market, 17 people or more killed,” he said. “For what?”

Earlier, Mr Blinken visited a Kyiv region facility of the State Border Guards of Ukraine and went to see a demining team working to clear unexploded ordnance from a 45,000 square metre site that included a farm.

He announced 90.5 million US dollars (£72.2 million) in demining assistance as part of a package of US military and humanitarian aid totalling more than 1 billion dollars (£797.6 million) on Wednesday.

While Ukraine’s ports have come under attack, drone attacks on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2013, and in Russia itself also have become increasingly common in recent months.

In recent weeks, drones have repeatedly targeted Moscow, with some hitting buildings in the city centre and others being shot down on the outskirts of the city.

Investigators and emergency employees at the site where a downed Ukrainian drone fell in Rostov-on-Don, Russia (AP)

Russia’s Defence Ministry blamed the overnight attacks in Russia on Ukraine, which does not take credit for strikes inside Russia.

One drone targeted Moscow, but was shot down south-east of the city without causing any damage or injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Two more drones were shot down over the southern region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, said regional governor Vasily Golubev.

The debris fell in the centre of Rostov-on-Don, the region’s capital, damaging several cars and shattering windows in three buildings, he said. One person sought medical assistance.

Two other drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. Drone debris damaged a railway station and several cars, he said.