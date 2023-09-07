Ulez expansion will add 13 minutes to life expectancy of average Londoner: study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ulez expansion will add 13 minutes to life expectancy of average Londoner: study

By Press Association
The expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone will add 13 minutes to the life expectancy of the average Londoner this year, according to new analysis (Lucy North/PA)
The expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) will add 13 minutes to the life expectancy of the average Londoner this year, according to new analysis.

Channel 4 News FactCheck calculated the figure after studying data published by the office of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The Ulez was expanded on August 29 to cover the whole of Greater London.

Drivers who enter the area in vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

Mr Khan has insisted the policy is a vital measure to improve air quality.

This is despite the mayor’s own impact assessment, published in 2022, predicting it will cause only a “minor reduction” of 1.3% in the average Londoner’s exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Channel 4 News FactCheck said: “TfL (Transport for London) and the mayor’s office stress that the absolute change in emissions is still greater in the outer London expansion compared to previous Ulez phases.

“Though the benefits are spread across a larger population, too.

“Using the mayor’s own data, we estimate that the outer London Ulez would add 13 minutes to the average Londoner’s life in 2023.”

In response, a spokeswoman for the mayor said: “The science is clear – the impact of the Ulez expansion will be transformative.

“It will mean five million Londoners breathing cleaner air, and reduce toxic NOx (nitric oxide), CO2 (carbon dioxide), (particulate) emissions from vehicles.

“It is the largest clean air zone in the world.”