Seamstress creates handmade memory bears to ‘celebrate’ life of late Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Seamstress creates handmade memory bears to ‘celebrate’ life of late Queen

By Press Association
Sharon Samways has made limited edition memory bears to celebrate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II (Sharon Samways/PA)
Sharon Samways has made limited edition memory bears to celebrate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II (Sharon Samways/PA)

A seamstress from Cardiff is making handmade memory bears to “celebrate” the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Sharon Samways, 50, is hoping to “bring some joy on a sad day” by making her colourfully designed memory bears in the “iconic postmark style”, with handsewn embroidery depicting the late Queen’s cypher and details of her reign.

The mother of three said it can often take up to a week to make one bear as they are made “entirely from scratch”, and she will sew around 22 pieces of fabric together to create the bears, before they are hand-finished with stuffing and “delicate” embroidery.

The former primary school teacher started making memory bears during the Covid-19 lockdown for families who “weren’t able to spend their last moments with their loved ones”, which is when she started her online business named Sew Precious.

The memory bear depicting the Queen's cipher and details of her reign on the bear's front
Sharon Samways makes her bears ‘entirely from scratch’ (Sharon Samways/PA)

She also made a set of limited edition memory bears when the late Queen died on September 8 last year, which then led to her making some coronation bears for the King and Queen Camilla in the summer.

“I felt that the Queen’s life needed to be celebrated, so I decided to make the bears,” Ms Samways, from South Wales, told the PA news agency.

“She was such an iconic person for everybody, she’s always been in my life.

“I just thought they’d be such a lovely keepsake, especially for children growing up.”

When asked how she was feeling about the one-year anniversary of the late Queen’s death, Ms Samways said: “So much has happened this year, and I think because of that, people haven’t had time to reflect fully.

The Coronation bears Sharon made, reading 'God Save The King' on their feet
Sharon Samways also created a set of coronation bears for the historic event on May 6 (Sharon Samways/PA)

“But also, it’s about the legacy that she’s left, and we should be celebrating that.”

She said she has had “a lot of interest” in her memory bears for the late Queen, which she is selling for £65 each including postage because of the “amount of work” that goes into each bear.

Ms Samways, who has been sewing for 40 years after being taught by her mother and grandmother, added: “It’s all made by a sewing machine, handsewn, embroidered, the whole lot – it’s definitely a bit of a one-man machine.”

She started making bears and other animals such as birds or dragons during the Covid-19 lockdown for families who had lost their loved ones, operating under her business Sew Precious, which she runs by herself.

A patchwork bear reading 'Nan and Grampy' on the front
Sharon Samways runs Sew Precious by herself (Sharon Samways/PA)

“People were wanting memory bears because they weren’t able to spend their last moments with their loved ones,” she said.

“I knew a few people wanted them and it went from there.

“That’s how Sew Precious started, because it’s about people so close and the memories.

“People are sometimes that desperate to have something to hold on to.”

Of the late Queen, who inspired her latest set of memory bears, Ms Samways added that “she truly was an iconic woman”.

“She worked until her 90s which is incredible, and the people she’s entrusted to carry on her legacy have really done her justice.”