Whale sharks ‘exhibit disturbed behaviour in presence of tourist swimmers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Whale sharks ‘exhibit disturbed behaviour in presence of tourist swimmers’

By Press Association
A juvenile whale shark foraging in La Paz Bay, Mexico, as researchers analysed their behaviour when tourists were allowed to shark dive (Joel Gayford/Imperial College London/PA)
A juvenile whale shark foraging in La Paz Bay, Mexico, as researchers analysed their behaviour when tourists were allowed to shark dive (Joel Gayford/Imperial College London/PA)

Shark tourism – which allows people to dive with the creatures in their natural environment – may be seen as a way to raise money to conserve species but new research suggests it may be not be good for their wellbeing.

Scientists have found that in the presence of human tourists, whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) exhibit disturbed behaviour patterns such as fast, zigzag movements associated with fleeing predators.

Based on their findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, the experts said ecotourism may have a significant impact on foraging and, potentially, reproductive behaviour of whale sharks.

The researchers wrote: “Shark populations globally are facing catastrophic declines.

“Ecotourism has been posited as a potential solution to many of the issues facing shark conservation yet, increasingly, studies suggest that such activity may negatively influence aspects of shark ecology and so further pressure declining populations.”

They added: “We find that ecotourism increases the probability of sharks being in a disturbed behavioural state, likely increasing energetic expenditure and potentially leading to downstream ecological effects.”

It is estimated that the global shark diving industry generates more than 300 million US dollars per year.

Joel Gayford, an evolutionary biologist at Imperial College London, and his colleagues believe the potential impacts of shark tourism are still poorly understood.

For the study, the researchers analysed 39 overhead videos of whale sharks in the Bay of La Paz, Mexico.

Their aim was to assess whether shark behaviour changed in the presence of a swimmer mimicking tourist behaviour compared with the sharks swimming in isolation.

The researchers said they observed an increase in disturbed behaviour patterns when the swimmer was present – resulting in the sharks expending more energy than when swimming in isolation.

The team believe this behaviour could make it harder for the whale sharks to hunt for food, and speculate it may even possibly affect reproductive success.

Based on their findings, the researchers suggest tourism operators should be encouraged to assess the behaviour of each shark before allowing swimmers into the water.

They also said that the minimum regulated distance between sharks and tourists – which is around three metres in some places – should also be reviewed.

The team wrote: “In particular, we suggest that sharks engaging in rapid, angular movements should be avoided.”