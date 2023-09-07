Police officer sacked after sexual relationship with crime victim

A police officer who started a sexual relationship with a victim of crime has been sacked.

Bedfordshire Police officer Dermot Dunne attacked the woman plying her with a sedative, it was alleged.

He becomes the 10th Bedfordshire Police officer in a year to be dismissed by the force for gross misconduct – five of whom were for sexual offences.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said Dunne’s behaviour was “appalling and completely unacceptable”.

He continued: “There is simply no place in our organisation for anyone capable of such abhorrent behaviour and we will continue to do everything possible to root out any individual who falls short of the high standards I demand of our officers and staff.

“We are working hard to build an inclusive culture which does not tolerate such behaviour or attitudes, and we actively encourage colleagues to call out concerns so we can take action or address behaviour at an early stage.

“We know behaviour and cases such as this will concern our communities. But I want to reassure people that we are determined to identify anyone in our ranks who behaves like this and get them out of policing for good.

“We are committed to keeping women and girls safe and expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from our officers and staff.”

A misconduct hearing was told Dunne started a relationship with the woman in 2005 when she was a victim of crime.

She did not want to support a criminal investigation when the matter was reported last year and the probe was taken on by the force’s professional standards department.

A four-day hearing determined Dunne’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

He will be placed on the College of Policing barred list, banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.