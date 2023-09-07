Police Federation stands by vote of no confidence in Deputy Chief Constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Federation stands by vote of no confidence in Deputy Chief Constable

By Press Association
Police Service of Northern Ireland Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton (PA)
Police Service of Northern Ireland Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton (PA)

A body which represents rank and file police officers in Northern Ireland has stood by its vote of no confidence in Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

Following a lengthy extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, the federation also expressed no confidence in the PSNI’s chief operating officer, Pamela McCreedy, and assistant chief officer Clare Duffield.

It came as policing in Northern Ireland spirals into crisis with the resignation of former chief constable Simon Byrne after a string of controversies.

They include a significant data breach which disclosed personal details of officers and staff, and a critical High Court judgment which said the disciplining of two officers following an arrest at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast in 2021 was unlawful.

Liam Kelly interview
Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mr Hamilton had been steering the organisation while moves are under way to recruit a new chief.

He had been expected to attend the federation’s meeting but was unable to due to an unplanned medical procedure.

Federation chairman Liam Kelly said his organisation’s collective view was that due to Mr Hamilton’s involvement in decisions around the handling of the memorial event, and “the real or perceived political interference in that process”, they “can have no confidence in him”.

Deirdre Toner, chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board – which met on Thursday, said at this time public commentary on confidence in individuals on the senior leadership team “is not endorsed by the board”.

“The board has set in place review mechanisms and other processes are under way, and these must be allowed to progress and complete,” she said.

Ms Toner said she expects Mr Hamilton will be back at his desk in a few days.

Edgar Jardine, vice chair of the board, added: “Public commentary on confidence in individuals in senior leadership is not helpful, and are not endorsed by the board”.

Simon Byrne resignation
Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner and Edgar Jardine, vice chair (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Kelly responded saying: “The comments and criticism from Mr Jardine on behalf of NIPB are noted. 

“The decisions of the PFNI Central Committee were laid out in our media release yesterday and are a matter of public record.

“In line with our members policing without fear or favour, the PFNI will continue to professionally comment on matters as we see fit on behalf of our representatives and membership.”