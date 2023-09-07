What the papers say – September 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – September 8

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA).
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA).

As the end of the week approaches, the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II leads the nations papers alongside the escaped Wandsworth prisoner.

The Mirror has chosen to run with a special thanks from King Charles to thank the public for their kindness during his first year as King.

The Daily Mail features a royal story of a different kind, looking at the relationship between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex with “Warring Royal Brothers Still 100 Miles Apart”.

The escaped inmate from Wandsworth prison is still at the forefront of UK news, with the Metro, the i, and the Independent running with the story for their splash.

The Guardian leads with the vanished Wandsworth prisoner but instead focuses on MPs as questions are raised over prison cost cuts as the manhunt continues.

The Financial Times looks at a possible pay jump for those on the pension for their Friday front, as the pension is set to increase to match wage growth thanks to the triple lock.

The Daily Express has run with a similar story but has hooked it off the claims the triple lock increases may be dumped unless the retirement age also rises.

The Times reports on the latest NHS maternity scandal, with their front page emblazoned with a story on Nottingham Trust has been accused of failing 1,700 families in a cover-up now being investigated by police.

The Daily Telegraph has taken a more international approach to Friday, running a story on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has declined to increase student and working visas for Indian nationals in exchange for a trade deal with the country.

And, lastly, the Daily Star says the ghost of comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd is apparently haunting his old house in Knotty Ash by slamming doors.