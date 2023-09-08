North Korea claims to have launched new nuclear attack submarine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

North Korea claims to have launched new nuclear attack submarine

By Press Association
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during his visit to the naval headquarters in August (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during his visit to the naval headquarters in August (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korea has launched a new nuclear attack submarine which has been under development for years, according to local media reports.

Leader Kim Jong Un described the new addition to his fleet as crucial in his plans to be ready to counter the naval might of the United States and its Asian allies at the vessel’s launching ceremony on Wednesday and an onboard inspection on Thursday.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the “Hero Kim Kun Ok” vessel is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater.

KCNA did not specify the number of missiles the submarine could carry and fire.

North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a launching ceremony of what is said to be the nation’s new nuclear attack submarine. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service /AP)

According to KCNA, Mr Kim said: “The nuclear attack submarine, for decades a symbol of aggression against our republic, has now become a symbol of our revolutionary power to strike fear into the hearts of our despicable enemies.”

He insisted the submarine would be just as “daunting” to his enemies as the nuclear-propelled submarine North Korea plans to acquire in the future.

Mr Kim said: “In submarines, technical aspects such as the power system, submergence speed, and the level of navigational equipment are all very important and would generally define (the vessels’) operational capabilities, but nothing is more important than the type of weaponry that could be installed,” he said.

North Korea previously had only one known submarine capable of firing a missile.

That submersible has only one launch tube, leading analysts to consider it a test platform, rather than an active operational weapons system.

North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second left, looks at what is said to be a new nuclear attack submarine “Hero Kim Kun Ok”  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korea has one of the largest naval fleets in the world, made up of an estimated 70-90 diesel-powered submarines.

The submersibles are mostly aging ones capable of launching only torpedoes and mines, not missiles.

In July, the US docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.